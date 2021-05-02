Manchester United v Liverpool delayed after fans storm Old Trafford in owner protest
Today at 8:45 PM
According to ESPN, 200 Manchester United fans broke onto the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the Glazer ownership following the Super League. The protest took place just before the game against Liverpool, and reports indicated that the match has been delayed following the fan invasion.
Following Manchester City’s victory on Saturday, Liverpool’s game against Manchester United on Sunday could have potentially handed the Cityzens the league title. However, following a fan invasion of the Old Trafford pitch, reports have indicated that the game could be delayed or even postponed.
Reports from various outlets have revealed that fans were gathered in scores outside the stadium wearing the green and gold flares, the colours of the original anti-Glazer protests back in 2010, with many doing the same on the field. Although most of the fans were successfully removed from the pitch, few got back, later on, to make their voices heard with two groups of supporters/protestors on the field.
There have been conflicting reports about the trouble caused with the Athletic reporting that broadcast cameras were smashed although others have reported that the fans only made their voices heard about the Glazers' ownership of the club. This news comes in light of the fallout from the proposed European Super League. Manchester United was one of the perpetrators of the breakaway closed league and has come under widespread criticism for their involvement in what was considered to be a breakaway league.
This isn’t the first time this has happened however, as earlier in the week, few fans were able to break into the Aon Training Complex and let their grievances known to the likes of club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. With several reports incoming, much remains to be seen for the aftermath of such a massive fallout although the Premier League has confirmed that the game has been delayed and released a statement over the same.
“After the security breach at Old Trafford we can confirm the Manchester United v Liverpool match will not kick-off at 16:30 BST. The safety of everyone at Old Trafford is paramount. At present there is no revised kick-off time. We will update accordingly," reads the statement by the Premier League.
Groundsman inspecting pitch for possible damage. Reports of broadcast cameras being smashed. Serious doubts over match going ahead. #MUFC— Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 2, 2021
