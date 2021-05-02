Manchester United look really good and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for that, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

The Sunday showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United could prove to be absolutely crucial in deciding the Premier League winners. A Liverpool win at Old Trafford will see Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four years. So much remains to be seen for the outcome of a topsy turvy season, with the defending premier league champions facing an uphill battle to secure the coveted fourth spot with them currently 6th on the league table.

However, on the other hand, Manchester United have thrived with them poised for a second-place finish behind league leaders Manchester City for the first time since 2018 and are on the brink of a second Europa League final following a 6-2 demolition of Roma in the semi-final first leg on Thursday. It has seen Jurgen Klopp praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his pre-match presser and the Liverpool boss believes that United's improvement is down to Solskjaer.

"It's nice to see when the quality of a manager is more important than the experience you have. If you need to have 50 Champions League games as a manager before taking on a club like Manchester United, it'll be tricky to find one because there are not a lot of coaches out there with that experience. I think it's clear if Ole wouldn't have had successful history at Man United as a player then probably not so many people at United would've thought about him,” Klopp said, reported Goal.

"But, because he did a brilliant job in Molde and has a Manchester history, that was the idea and nobody knew how it would work. It worked absolutely sensationally from the beginning and then had a little dip and now they look really good and he deserves credit for that together with his coaches. I'm happy for him to be honest because I'm really happy for a colleague to do really well and that's what he does.”