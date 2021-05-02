Borussia Dortmund could sell Erling Haaland if good opportunity comes up, implies Mino Raiola

Super-agent Mina Raiola believes that while Borussia Dortmund's official stance is to not sell Erling Haaland, a good offer could change their minds. Raiola, Haaland's agent, also urged Real Madrid and Barcelona to not miss out on the chance to sign the forward especially given his performances.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was adamant on Erling Haaland’s commitment to Dortmund when he insisted that the release clause in forward’s contract doesn't come into effect until 2022. Several sources have further reported that there are no provisions in the Norwegian’s contract to trigger a potential departure if the Bundesliga side misses out on Champions League qualification.

Raiola, and Haaland’s father Alf-Inge, were spotted in both Barcelona and Madrid with them reportedly making high profile visits to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona last month with the talks reportedly going well. However, the Spanish duo aren’t the only ones interested with potential interest from Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea and a few others. It saw Mino Raiola admit that he has spoken to Dortmund and while they're unwilling to sell Haaland, he believes the club could see for a good opportunity.

"What we know today is that Dortmund spoke seriously with us and told us 'we aren't selling him. Now we'll have to see if that's their wish until Sept. 1... That's Dortmund's official position. But I have another position, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone is happy, we'll put it on the table,” Raiola said, reported ESPN.

But following the collapse of the Super League and with the effects of COVID-19 hanging in the backdrop, the financial situation of many clubs are difficult to judge at the moment. But despite reports indicating that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are struggling financially, Mino Raiola revealed that both clubs could potentially afford the forward with PSG, Manchester City and a few others interested as well. The super-agent also added that the forward is looking to win trophies and needs the right club to do that.

"Haaland is interested in two things: scoring goals and winning trophies. When a club like Barcelona or Madrid comes along, with so much history, it's hard to say no. Paris Saint-Germain are joining that group of big clubs, Manchester City are trying to, Juventus always have been. The league they play in is important too.

"I don't know if Real Madrid could afford Haaland, I haven't studied their finances. But I think so. The question is a different one: can Madrid afford not to buy Haaland? For Barcelona complicated but not impossible. It's the same for clubs and players: a train goes past and you catch it or you don't," he added.