Sergio Ramos is training with us with him fit and ready to play, reveals Zinedine Zidane
Today at 4:55 PM
Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Sergio Ramos is fit and ready to play again for the club after what has been a long injury layoff. The Spaniard suffered a calf injury while on international duty and has been out since March, with the Los Blancos struggling for form in their captain's absence.
Following Sergio Ramos’s injury set back which kept him out for almost a month, his addition to an injury muddled line up seems to be the perfect catalyst for the Wednesday night showdown. Especially with the Los Blancos struggling for form having drawn four of their last five games in all competitions. In order to keep their Champions League hopes alive, after the 1-1 draw in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane's side will need to be at their best to progress further on.
However, Zidane has revealed that Sergio Ramos is ready to feature and make an impact in their side’s second leg Champions League clash against Chelsea. The Real Madrid coach hasn't had a lot to say on the matter thus far but admitted that he'll have to make sure he names the right squad but confirmed that Ramos is fit.
"Ramos is training with us and that means he's able to play too. We'll see what we do when we name the squad, but Sergio is fit and ready to play." Zidane said, reported Goal.
