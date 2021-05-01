Sergio Ramos is training with us with him fit and ready to play, reveals Zinedine Zidane

Following Sergio Ramos’s injury set back which kept him out for almost a month, his addition to an injury muddled line up seems to be the perfect catalyst for the Wednesday night showdown. Especially with the Los Blancos struggling for form having drawn four of their last five games in all competitions. In order to keep their Champions League hopes alive, after the 1-1 draw in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane's side will need to be at their best to progress further on.