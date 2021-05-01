Reports | Premier League could witness the return of 500 away fans by May
Today at 4:43 PM
Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive has revealed that the government has released a declaration that could see 5% of the capacity to be made up of away fans. This legislation came into effect following the change in government stance over who can attend live games for the season.
According to BBC, away fans could have the opportunity to attend the final two rounds of the current Premier League season. This declaration from the government has created quite a stir among fans, both home and away. Up until now, only home fans have been permitted but owing to the gradual decline of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, up to 500 away fans could be allowed to watch May's final two league games.
The Premier League has taken initiative to shift 37 fixtures back to midweek around 18-19 May. This provides the clubs the opportunity to have one home games with fans before the season ends. But of course, before this becomes a reality, Premier League clubs have been asked to respond if they are in favour of welcoming up to 500 away fans, keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation.
BBC reports have revealed that some clubs are against it owing to logistical reasons and the inability of fans to attend matches for several months who holds the maximum number of tickets. Much remains to be seen for the outcome of such a move, following the government declaration.
