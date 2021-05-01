Reports | Chelsea are prepared to cash in on Tammy Abraham amidst interest from England
Today at 7:15 PM
According to ESPN, Tammy Abraham is on the departure list as Chelsea looks to offload the forward amidst potential interest from West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle. The England international has scored twelve goals and made six assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.
Tammy Abraham still has two years left on his contract but ESPN have revealed that Chelsea is prepared to offload amidst potential interests and have prepared an offer around the region of £40 million. West Ham could be one of the possible destinations as they are looking for a striker although they aren't the only ones. A return to Villa Park is also be on the cards after the forward's successful Championship promotion-winning loan season in 2018-19 before Lampard gave him his chance at Stamford Bridge.
Several sources at ESPN have further reported that contract talks between the 23-year-old forward and Chelsea have come to halt with the Blues striker struggling to get into Thomas Tuchel's team this season. Recurrent struggles with ankle injuries have posed a severe problem for the striker who has failed to make the bench under the German boss. This coupled with a lack of first-team opportunities have made the centre forward mindful of his opportunities this summer.
Reports indicate that Abraham is also desperate to get his career back on track and with the likes of Timo Werner and Oliver Giroud ahead of him, it seems difficult to nail down his position as a first-choice striker. Furthermore, Leicester City and a few unnamed clubs from outside England are in consideration although no move has materialized as of yet.
