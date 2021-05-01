Reports | Chelsea are prepared to cash in on Tammy Abraham amidst interest from England

Tammy Abraham still has two years left on his contract but ESPN have revealed that Chelsea is prepared to offload amidst potential interests and have prepared an offer around the region of £40 million. West Ham could be one of the possible destinations as they are looking for a striker although they aren't the only ones. A return to Villa Park is also be on the cards after the forward's successful Championship promotion-winning loan season in 2018-19 before Lampard gave him his chance at Stamford Bridge.