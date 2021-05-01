Its a lot of travel and we are tired in many aspects, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:07 PM
Pep Guardiola has admitted that his players are extremely exhausted owing to the massive fixture pile up. Following the win at Carabao Cup, Manchester City had to travel away to PSG for their Champions League clash before ending the week at Selhurst Park with a game against Crystal Palace.
Manchester City are one step ahead in their quest for the coveted Champions League final following a scintillating performance against French giants PSG. Having won their game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the Cityzens are closing in on another Premier League title but they need Liverpool to beat their second-placed rivals Manchester United.
But the club's run of games this season has been immense with them playing amongst the most in England. It has seen Pep Guardiola express his disappointment at the massive fixture pile-up which has seen his squad stretched thin. Continued pressure to perform at the highest level thrice a week could expose his players to unforeseen circumstances and injuries.
“All I can do now is recover as well as possible from the game we played in Paris. It is our sixth game in a row away. it is a lot of travel and we are tired in many aspects and that's why we travel there, we play tomorrow at 12.30 pm - we have no extra time to recover from Paris. We have to focus on what we can do to pick up an important victory to be closer than ever to being champions after playing for 10 months," Guardiola said, reported Goal.
