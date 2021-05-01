I am and should be involved with Chelsea’s transfer business, proclaims Thomas Tuchel
Today at 7:02 PM
Thomas Tuchel has expressed his decision to remain involved in all business matters when it comes to Chelsea. Tuchel was bought in midseason to manage the Blues after they parted ways with Frank Lampard and is in contention to lead the Blues to their first Champions League final since May 2012.
Thomas Tuchel’s reputation precedes him when it comes to recruitment plans with the German boss overly keen on having one hand on the till during any moves. It has seen Tuchel cause disruptions at PSG, Borrusia Dortmund and Mainz over the years especially over transfers. Interference with the Ligue 1 giants are partly what led to the acceleration of his exit in early December.
But since then The Blue’s boss has accepted that everything will not go accordingly although reports have indicated that Chelsea have consulted their boss on business. It has seen Tuchel admit that he wants to and should be included in all the transfer-related matters at the club but only on an advisory basis and has revealed his satisfaction with what he has heard till now.
"I have my ideas, of course. I have my ideas for certain profiles. It is not about me wishing for player A and player B and if they don't come, I will get angry. It was never like this in my whole career and it will never be like this. I understand that there are issues to solve with the agents, the players and the interests of the club. It is not only about me and my wishes. This is the baseline for all talks that we have here," Tuchel said, reported Goal.
"Of course, we talk about it. I talk with the club, I give my opinion and talk about it with the scouting department. I am involved and I should be involved. I have the feeling that I am involved. The players that we have all have fantastic personalities and right now is even a moment where we get to know each other better and better."
