Reports | Sergio Aguero on Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona’s radar
Today at 7:13 PM
According to ESPN, Sergio Aguero has attracted interest from Barcelona, PSG, and Juventus after Manchester City confirmed that the forward will be leaving at the end of this season. The 32-year-old will leave the Cityzens as a free-agent after spending a decade with the Manchester giants.
With Manchester City confirming that Sergio Aguero is leaving at the end of the 2020/21 season, it has seen many plaudits fly in for the 32-year-old. However, with the Argentine set to leave the club, the rumour mill has been awash with where the former Atletico Madrid will go next. That comes despite the Argentine admitting, earlier in his career, that he would one day like to go to Argentina.
But ESPN have reported that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona are in the running to sign Aguero this summer. The trio are in consideration especially as the report has further added that the Argentine believes that he can perform at the highest level for another two years at the very least. Barcelona are considered to be his top suitors with the La Liga giants monitoring his situation for the last six months but while both PSG and Juventus are late to the party, they are just as keen.
However, reports have indicated that Aguero won’t be making any decisions on his future until the end of the season with the Argentine looking to end his final year at City on a high. The club are in consideration for all four trophies that are available and with the 32-year-old back fit after a long absence due to COVID-19 and various injuries, he is keen to end his time on a high note.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sergio Aguero
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- Juventus Fc
- Manchester City
- Fc Barcelona
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.