Reports | Sergio Aguero on Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona’s radar

But ESPN have reported that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona are in the running to sign Aguero this summer. The trio are in consideration especially as the report has further added that the Argentine believes that he can perform at the highest level for another two years at the very least. Barcelona are considered to be his top suitors with the La Liga giants monitoring his situation for the last six months but while both PSG and Juventus are late to the party, they are just as keen.