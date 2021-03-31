Bayern Munich confirm Robert Lewandowski set to miss Champions League quarter-finals
Today at 1:41 PM
In an official statement, Bayern Munich have confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will miss out on four weeks of action after suffering a knee injury during the international break. That will see the Polish striker miss out on both legs of Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final clash against PSG.
Few players have been as good as Robert Lewandowski this season with the Bayern Munich striker thriving for the club. The Polish international was on par to shatter Gerd Muller’s record of 40 Bundesliga goals in one season but will now have only three games to break the record. That comes after Poland and the Bundesliga giants confirmed that the 32-year-old had strained a ligament in his right knee during the international break.
A statement from the Bavarian giants confirmed the news and revealed that the forward will miss out up to four weeks of action. That officially rules Lewandowski out of both legs of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final tie against PSG which will be played on the 7th and 13th of April. Not only that, the Polish forward will miss his country’s tie against England which takes place on the 31st of March.
"Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks. After the Polish national team's 3-0 win against Andorra, Lewandowski travelled back to Munich prematurely, where the diagnosis was made by the medical department of the German champions. In Sunday's game, the 32-year-old scored the first two goals before he had to leave the field after 60 minutes after a collision," a brief statement on the club's official website read.
All the details on Robert Lewandowski's injury ℹ️— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) March 30, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/mOBQs2SY8Q
