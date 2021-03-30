Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at end of 2020/21 season
Today at 1:02 PM
Manchester City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club once his contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season. The Argentine signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has since become the club’s all-time top scorer and is the Premier League’s fourth all-time top scorer.
Despite rumours indicating that Sergio Aguero’s contract would be renewed by Manchester City, talks barely progressed with the Argentine linked with a move to Barcelona instead. Things have now changed as the two parties confirmed that Aguero will be leaving the Cityzens once his contract expires at the end of this season. That brings a ten year spell for the 32-year-old to an end and he leaves as the club’s all-time record goal-scorer with 257 goals.
The Argentine, however, has struggled to play for the better part of a year with injuries and various other issues seeing him limited to just eight league appearances. Not only that, he has started just two matches since October but Aguero’s contributions in the past haven’t been forgotten. In a statement, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confirmed the news and also added that Aguero will be getting a statue outside the stadium alongside David Silva and Vincent Kompany.
“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football,” Al Mubarak told Manchester City’s official website.
“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.
“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season,” he added.
It's going to be emotional... 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 29, 2021
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/4COpSpmz7a
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.