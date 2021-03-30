Reports | Gianluigi Buffon considering leaving Juventus amidst interest from Napoli and Porto
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is considering leaving the club again this summer amidst interest from Napoli, Porto and a few other sides. The 43-year-old has played sporadically for the Old Lady but does hold the record for most appearances in the Serie A.
Ever since his return from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Gianluigi Buffon has been forced to play back-up to Wojciech Szczesny with just 14 league appearances to his name. That hasn’t stopped the veteran goalkeeper from breaking Paolo Maldini’s Serie A record for most appearances with Buffon now the clear leader at 655 appearances. However, reports have indicated that the Italian’s run in the Serie A is coming to an end with him potentially looking to leave Juventus.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gianluigi Buffon is considering not extending his contract with the Old Lady and could once again be on the move. The 43-year-old left for PSG in 2018 but spent only one season in France before returning and could be looking to do the same. The report has indicated that while the veteran Italian is willing to play backup, he is looking for first team chances.
That could come via either Napoli or FC Porto with them both considering moves for Buffon although France is another option with LOSC Lille also looking at the 43-year-old. However, that is only if their current goalkeeper Mike Maignan departs amidst interest from England and Italy. Buffon has revealed, in the past, that he is looking to play until 2023 which does mean a move could be on the cards.
