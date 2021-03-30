Not up to me whether I stay but we’ll see what happens, admits Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has revealed that his future at Liverpool is not in hands amidst rumours of a potential move to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid interested. The 29-year-old is considered to be one of the best wide-forwards around and has been prolific this season for Liverpool.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles this season, Mohamed Salah has been at the peak of his powers with the Egyptian thriving for the Reds. The 29-year-old has netted 25 goals in 40 appearances, across all competitions, for the Anfield side which is double what his closest competitor in Sadio Mane has managed. But that hasn’t stopped Liverpool’s struggles, with the Reds languishing in seventh place and five points behind a Champions League spot.

But in light of rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona after his comments about wanting to play in Spain one day, Salah has admitted that his future is not in his hands. The Liverpool forward further added that “we’ll see what happens” in the future but for now he “prefers not to talk about that”.

"It's not up to me whether I stay. We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now,” Salah told Marca.

The Reds have endured a torrid campaign this season with injuries to their back line affecting their form across the field and especially so in the Premier League. That has seen them slip to seventh place on the league table and Salah admitted that “luck hasn’t been” on their side. But he also added that it has made the Reds “want to win the Champions League even more”.

“Lots of things happened at once. Luck hasn't been on our side. It's made us want to win the Champions League even more and I hope we can do it.”

The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the running but they aren’t the only ones. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also, reportedly, in the consideration and Salah added that he could play in Spain one day, having already done so in England and Italy.

“I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day, yes,” he added.