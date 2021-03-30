Legally I have to go back which I don’t think is being disrespectful, reveals Gareth Bale

Yet amidst rumours of a potential permanent move to North London, Bale revealed that he is looking forward to going back to Real Madrid with him only signing for Spurs to get match-fit. That has seen a number of fans and critics criticize the forward for his comments but Bale has cleared things up when he admitted that he is “legally required” to go back to Madrid. The Welshman further added that his plan is to go back and then have a talk with his agent over his plans for the future.