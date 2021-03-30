Legally I have to go back which I don’t think is being disrespectful, reveals Gareth Bale
Today at 1:22 PM
In light of the criticism after his comments, Gareth Bale has admitted that he is legally required to go back to Real Madrid but will sit down with his agent in the summer to talk about his future. The former Southampton wunderkid is spending the 2020/21 season on loan at Tottenham.
After a falling out with Zinedine Zidane saw Gareth Bale struggle to get game-time at Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season, the Welshman opted to leave on loan in the summer of 2020. But despite interest from all over Europe, Tottenham won the race for the former Premier League star with Bale signing on a year-long loan deal with the club. However, while he has struggled to consistently get games, the 31-year-old has netted 10 goals in 25 appearances for the club.
Yet amidst rumours of a potential permanent move to North London, Bale revealed that he is looking forward to going back to Real Madrid with him only signing for Spurs to get match-fit. That has seen a number of fans and critics criticize the forward for his comments but Bale has cleared things up when he admitted that he is “legally required” to go back to Madrid. The Welshman further added that his plan is to go back and then have a talk with his agent over his plans for the future.
"Obviously, going into next season, legally my contract says I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I stated, which I don't think is being disrespectful to anybody. That's legally what I have to do. Real Madrid are my parent club and as far as I agreed I was with Tottenham on loan until the end of the season and I go back. That's the plan so far," Bale said, reported ESPN.
"The reason I left was because I wanted to play games and get match fit and enjoy my football. Obviously come the summer I will go back to Real Madrid and we'll go from there. I think the plan is to go back and then whether then I sit down with my agent is something we'll do in the summer."
