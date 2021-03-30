Chelsea v Porto Champions League quarter-final tie moved to Seville over COVID-19 protocols

With Chelsea facing Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, many expected that their tie at the Estadio Do Dragao to be shifted to a more neutral location. That is in light of Portugal’s coronavirus protocols which sees flights to and from UK banned. It would mean that both the away leg and the home leg for the Blues could be postponed with UEFA confirming the same recently. The Stamford Bridge side also had their last-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid moved with it staged in Bucharest, Romania instead of the Spanish capital.