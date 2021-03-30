Chelsea v Porto Champions League quarter-final tie moved to Seville over COVID-19 protocols
Today at 7:32 PM
In a tweet from their official account, UEFA have confirmed that Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final tie has been moved to Seville with both legs set to be played there. This comes as an added precaution against the coronavirus with Portugal banning flights to and from the UK.
With Chelsea facing Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, many expected that their tie at the Estadio Do Dragao to be shifted to a more neutral location. That is in light of Portugal’s coronavirus protocols which sees flights to and from UK banned. It would mean that both the away leg and the home leg for the Blues could be postponed with UEFA confirming the same recently. The Stamford Bridge side also had their last-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid moved with it staged in Bucharest, Romania instead of the Spanish capital.
UEFA confirmed the news in a statement released earlier today with them revealing that the two legs will be played in Seville at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. That is Sevilla’s home ground and the statement from European football's main governing body thanked the club and the Royal Spanish Football Federation for their assistance in the matter. They also revealed that the time or the date hasn’t been changed with them remaining the same.
“UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same,” reads UEFA’s statement on their website.
“UEFA would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches."
🏟️ The #UCL quarter-final first and second legs between @FCPorto and @ChelseaFC will both now be played in Seville, Spain.— UEFA (@UEFA) March 30, 2021
📰 In the #UWCL, @OLfeminin v @PSG_Feminines, scheduled for 31 March, has been postponed.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.