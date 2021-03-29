Reports | Liverpool finalising deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate
Today at 7:42 PM
According to the Athletic, Liverpool are in the process of finalising a deal to sign RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate this summer with the Reds looking to reinforce their squad. The 21-year-old reportedly has a €40 million release clause and has been linked to some of Europe’s biggest sides.
With their title defense all but over, Liverpool’s target now is to finish amongst the top four and bolster their squad ahead of next season especially given the way injuries decimated them this term. It has seen the Reds consider signing a plethora of new players including a new central midfielder and a center-back despite signing two in the January window. Reports have indicated that the club have a five-man shortlist but the Athletic has reported that Ibrahima Konate is their top target.
The report has revealed that Liverpool are willing to pay Konate’s €40 million release clause this summer and are already in the process of finalising a deal for the defender. The 21-year-old is considered by many to be just as good as Dayot Upamecano but has struggled with various injuries over the years. Yet, that hasn’t stopped him from thriving with Konate currently with France at the U21 European Championship.
The Athletic further reported that while Liverpool are willing to pay the €40 million release clause, they are looking to get a deal done for a lower price and that is something they believe is possible. Furthermore, the move is something that RB Leipzig have planned for with them signing Josko Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb with Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg potentially replacing the outgoing Upamecano.
