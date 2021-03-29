Reports | Liverpool finalising deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

With their title defense all but over, Liverpool’s target now is to finish amongst the top four and bolster their squad ahead of next season especially given the way injuries decimated them this term. It has seen the Reds consider signing a plethora of new players including a new central midfielder and a center-back despite signing two in the January window. Reports have indicated that the club have a five-man shortlist but the Athletic has reported that Ibrahima Konate is their top target.