If Harry Kane wants to win trophies then it looks like he has to go, asserts Jermain Defoe

That hasn’t been helped by the interest the forward has from Europe’s biggest sides with them all considering a potential move for the England captain. And with Kane’s future at Tottenham up in the air, especially after his comments during the lockdown, Jermain Defoe believes that the forward needs to leave the North London side if he ever wants to lift silverware. The former Spurs, and current Rangers forward, further added that it won’t “be easy for him to leave” but he may need to do it.