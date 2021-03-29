If Harry Kane wants to win trophies then it looks like he has to go, asserts Jermain Defoe
Today at 1:24 PM
Former Tottenham star Jermain Defoe believes that Harry Kane needs to leave the North London side if he ever wants to lift silverware before he calls time on his career. The Spurs striker is considered to be one of the best in the world but has struggled to win trophies with Tottenham.
Few players in this world have been as consistent as Harry Kane since his 2014/15 breakout season with the Englishman consistently hitting double figures for goals. That has continued even during Tottenham’s struggles over the last few years despite injuries eating up large parts of the season for the 27-year-old. But with Spurs struggling to compete for trophies or silverware in almost any competition, even under Jose Mourinho, it has seen many ask Kane to leave the club.
That hasn’t been helped by the interest the forward has from Europe’s biggest sides with them all considering a potential move for the England captain. And with Kane’s future at Tottenham up in the air, especially after his comments during the lockdown, Jermain Defoe believes that the forward needs to leave the North London side if he ever wants to lift silverware. The former Spurs, and current Rangers forward, further added that it won’t “be easy for him to leave” but he may need to do it.
“You have to win and bring silverware, otherwise it’s not good enough. When you actually achieve that and the feeling you get from that, wow man. I wish I had that earlier on in my career. If Harry Kane wants that and wants to win trophies then it looks like he has to go," Defoe said, reported Goal.
“I don’t think it will be easy for him to leave and he might be looking at it and want to finish off being the highest goalscorer in the club’s history and see where that takes him. He can hopefully win a few trophies, but if he’s really craving medals then he really has to go.”
