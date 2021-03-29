Been a tough season with things not going smoothly, admits Kai Havertz
Today at 2:29 PM
In light of criticism over his performances at Chelsea, Kai Havertz has revealed that things haven’t gone according to plan for him but added that it is normal when one moves abroad. The German attacker moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Stamford Bridge last summer and hasn’t hit the heights as of yet.
A lot was expected from Kai Havertz when he signed for Chelsea in a club-record move from Bayer Leverkusen especially after the German thrived in the Bundesliga. He finished his last two seasons with the German side having netted double figures for goals while showcasing his versatility to play across the front-line or in the midfield. It essentially made the move a no-brainer for Chelsea but Havertz has struggled to impress in his first season with the Blues.
But things have slowly, yet steadily, changed under Thomas Tuchel with the German manager using Havertz as a false nine and that has helped the 21-year-old do well. But in a recent interview, the German admitted that it has been a “tough season” for him at Chelsea so far. He also added that it is normal for players to struggle when they move to a new league or go abroad but he believes that things have changed now.
"It's been a tough season. I know that things haven't been going smoothly. But I think that's normal when you first go abroad. It takes half a year or longer to adjust. I think that things are going well right now so I don't want to overthink those negative impressions from the past. I am positive and hope that the next weeks will be every bit as good," Havertz said, reported ESPN.
