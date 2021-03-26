Starting to believe more and more that Lionel Messi might stay for few more years, admits Rivaldo
Today at 6:41 PM
Former Barcelona star Rivaldo has confessed that the arrival of Joan Laporta has him believing that Lionel Messi could stay at the Camp Nou beyond the 2020/21 season. The 33-year-old’s current contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season and there have been no talks of an extension.
Speculation regarding Lionel Messi hasn’t stopped from the moment the Argentine decided to hand in a transfer request last summer. Even in the months since his U-turn, Messi’s future has been the talk of the town with many wondering where the 33-year-old will go next. However, while the rumours do have him signing a new deal with Barcelona or even signing for either PSG or Manchester City, the forward has revealed that he won’t make a decision until the end of the season.
That hasn’t stopped the rumour mill but the appointment of Joan Laporta as Barcelona’s new president has many hopeful that he could convince Messi to stay at the Camp Nou. Rivaldo is one of the many as he admitted that he is “starting to believe more and more that Messi” could sign a new deal before the end of the season. The former Barcelona man further added that the presence of Laporta could be crucial to that happening as he is someone Messi “has a good connection with”.
“Barcelona are massively improving in the last few weeks, capitalising on Lionel Messi’s superb form and the election of a new president. Messi looks much more connected and happier since Joan Laporta’s arrival – a president he knows well,” Rivaldo said, reported Goal.
“For that reason, I’m starting to believe more and more that Messi might reach an agreement with the new board and sign a new contract to stay at the club for a few more years. Messi had a confidence boost with the new president election – someone he has a good connection with – raising the chances of him considering to stay for a bit longer.”
