Starting to believe more and more that Lionel Messi might stay for few more years, admits Rivaldo

That hasn’t stopped the rumour mill but the appointment of Joan Laporta as Barcelona’s new president has many hopeful that he could convince Messi to stay at the Camp Nou. Rivaldo is one of the many as he admitted that he is “starting to believe more and more that Messi” could sign a new deal before the end of the season. The former Barcelona man further added that the presence of Laporta could be crucial to that happening as he is someone Messi “has a good connection with”.