Jude Bellingham will be fast-tracked into England squad to further his development, reveals Gareth Southgate

Few players have been as impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season as Jude Bellingham with the 17-year-old arriving over the summer and since becoming a key man for the club. He has, arguably, become one of their best midfielders with perhaps only Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho doing better than him for Dortmund. That combined with his maturity and confidence saw Bellingham earn his second cap for England during the ongoing international break.