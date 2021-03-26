Jude Bellingham will be fast-tracked into England squad to further his development, reveals Gareth Southgate
Today at 6:42 PM
Gareth Southgate has admitted that while Jude Bellingham’s development at Borussia Dortmund has been impressive, the midfielder will be fast-tracked into the England squad to further it more. The young midfielder has been a shining light for the Bundesliga side since his move from Birmingham City.
Few players have been as impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season as Jude Bellingham with the 17-year-old arriving over the summer and since becoming a key man for the club. He has, arguably, become one of their best midfielders with perhaps only Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho doing better than him for Dortmund. That combined with his maturity and confidence saw Bellingham earn his second cap for England during the ongoing international break.
The teenager’s second-half cameo against San Marino has seen him lauded for great things with many wondering how English clubs missed out on his signature. It has seen Gareth Southgate praise Bellingham to the skies and he admitted that the 17-year-old has the potential to be a regular for England in the future. Southgate also added that to further the midfielder’s development, even more, Bellingham will be fast-tracked into the England setup.
"He's a player we think is going to be an England international in the future. We feel that in that area of the pitch, although we were very happy with everybody tonight, we are a little bit short in numbers," Southgate said, reported Goal.
"For us to help develop him, to put him into games and to try and get him with the team, with the development he is getting at Dortmund as well, we're hoping we can play a part in fast-tracking him into the group."
