Joachim Low’s successor has to have his own game philosophy, asserts Matthias Ginter
Today at 4:51 PM
German defender Matthias Ginter believes that whoever replaces Joachim Low has to walk into the Die Mannschaft job with their own philosophies and ideas. Low, who lead Germany to the 2014 World Cup trophy, has decided to step down after the Euro 2020, which has left the DFB looking for a successor.
While criticism has been rife around Joachim Low’s tenure since the 2018 World Cup, the German boss hasn’t been replaced yet, with many believing that it was never going to happen. However, in a recent statement, Low has revealed that he is set to step down as the German head coach after 15 years in charge of Die Mannschaft. The statement revealed that Low would step down after the Euro 2020 which has handed the German football association (DFB) time to look for a replacement.
But they haven’t settled on a potential successor as of yet with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julian Naglesmann and many others linked with the job. However, in light of the rumours and reports, Matthias Ginter believes that whoever replaces Low will need their “own game philosophy”, something that fits together from a “footballing as well as a human point of view”. Ginter further added that there are a lot of potential options for Germany to pick and it makes things harder.
"It is important that he has his own game philosophy. It just has to fit together from a footballing as well as a human point of view. We all know that there are 82 million national coaches in Germany," Ginter told Goal.
“There is a lot of talk and discussion. The new coach has to show his steadfastness in public and not be allowed to play a game. This also applies, of course, at club level. but it's probably even more important for a national coach."
