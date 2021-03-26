Joachim Low’s successor has to have his own game philosophy, asserts Matthias Ginter

While criticism has been rife around Joachim Low’s tenure since the 2018 World Cup, the German boss hasn’t been replaced yet, with many believing that it was never going to happen. However, in a recent statement, Low has revealed that he is set to step down as the German head coach after 15 years in charge of Die Mannschaft. The statement revealed that Low would step down after the Euro 2020 which has handed the German football association (DFB) time to look for a replacement.