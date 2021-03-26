Financial fair play rules need to be changed because of COVID-19, implies Andrea Traverso

However, Traverso further admitted that the new rules won’t be relaxed at all as compared to the old ones but just different as the old ones looked at the past. The financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen clubs lose an unforeseen amount of money and that will affect the profit and loss for each club in a UEFA competition. It saw Traverso, UEFA’s director of research and financial stability, reveal that he believes the rules should be changed and have a stronger focus on the present.