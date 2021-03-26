Euro 2020 matches in Denmark to welcome between 11,000 and 12,000 supporters

The Danish government has revealed that they will welcome between 11,000 and 12,000 supporters during the Euro 2020 at the Parken Stadium. The 38,000 capacity arena will be host to four games and the BBC has reported that Russia also expects fans to attend the four games they are hosting.

With the coronavirus forcing the 2020 Euros to be postponed by one year, many fans expected to be back in stadiums by the time the tournament started in the summer of 2021. However, with the coronavirus still causing serious problems in the UK, in Germany, France and many other host nations, it did see UEFA concerned that hosting fans wouldn’t be possible. But things have changed with the vaccine allowing fans slowly but steadily back into the stadiums.

It has seen Denmark reveal that the government has decided to allow atleast 11,000 to 12,000 spectators for the four games at the Parken stadium. The statement further revealed that the government are looking into adding even more people to that tally with them having already informed the DBU (Danish football federation).

"The European Football Championship is a unique and historic event in Denmark. The government has therefore decided to allow at least 11,000-12,000 spectators for the four matches at the Parken stadium. At the same time, we will look at whether there can be even more spectators in the Parken if health conditions allow," said a statement from the Danish culture ministry.

"We have also informed the DBU [the Danish Football Union] and Uefa that it may be necessary to close to spectators if there is a spread of infection, so it will be unjustifiable from a health point of view to allow spectators to the matches."

UEFA have revealed that they want all 12 countries that are staging games to submit their plans by April 7 with them looking to get an estimate of how many fans will be allowed. While the British government have confirmed 10,000 so far, that estimate could rise before the tournament starts. However, the Russian government has revealed that the 68,000 Saint Petersburg Stadium could be filled with “minimum of possible restrictions”.

But the Danish government’s announcement was well received by the DBU and they admitted that it’s an “important step” in the right direction. DBU administrative director Jakob Jensen confirmed the same and also added that he hopes that the tally of 12,000 will rise before the Euros actually begin. He further added that they, the DBU, want to ensure that the "entire Danish men's national team" are well supported in the "biggest sporting event on Danish soil ever".

"We are very pleased that the government is reporting back in good time with a positive signal to get fans in the stadium for the European Championship. It is a big and very important step to have a 'football party' and to feel a sense of community at Parken and throughout Denmark this summer," DBU administrative director Jakob Jensen said in a statement.

"We hope that it will be possible to get even more fans in the stadium for the important European Championship matches, if the pandemic allows it, both to support the entire Danish men's national team and to allow even more [people] to be part of the biggest sporting event on Danish soil ever."