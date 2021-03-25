Thought about playing in Olympics but I can’t control what goes on, admits Christian Pulisic
Today at 3:32 PM
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has confessed that he would love to play in this summer’s Olympic Games but can’t control whether or not the Blues let him leave pre-season to do so. The young forward is considered to be the best American footballer in the current set-up and has already earned 34 caps.
While the USMNT (United States men’s national team) haven’t qualified for this summer’s Olympics as of yet, their biggest issue is the fact that it has been classified as a U23 tournament. Even with the requirement being moved up to a U24 after it was postponed, it does still mean that clubs aren’t required to release players for the tournament which hands Gregg Berhalter a problem.
But the USMNT’s head coach has already admitted that he isn’t expecting his first-choice team to be available especially since players based in Europe need a rest at some point this year. However, despite that, Christian Pulisic has confessed that he would love to play in the upcoming summer Olympics, if the USMNT qualify, but doesn’t know if Chelsea would let him. The 22-year-old further added that it is something he would like but will do what is best for him and Chelsea at the time.
"It's something I've thought about (when asked about the Olympics), and have wanted to play in. Obviously, I can't control what goes on. What's best for me at the time and what's best for the team at the time, I obviously can't say. But it is something that I would like to play in," Pulisic said, reported ESPN.
The young American has had plenty of hurdles to leap over since arriving at Chelsea with him only just establishing himself as first-choice before Frank Lampard was sacked. While many would expect former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel to prefer the former Dortmund attacker, that has not been the case with Pulisic struggling for minutes. The American admitted the same and revealed that he is trying to do exactly what he did one year ago but feels “confident in” his form and the way he’s playing now.
"I was in a similar situation I think when I first came to Chelsea, so I had to work my way and earn my position in the team and to finally get some minutes. I feel like I did that, and yeah I feel like I'm basically going after and trying to do the same thing now. I feel very confident in my form right now and the way I'm feeling and playing,” he added.
