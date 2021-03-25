Thought about playing in Olympics but I can’t control what goes on, admits Christian Pulisic

But the USMNT’s head coach has already admitted that he isn’t expecting his first-choice team to be available especially since players based in Europe need a rest at some point this year. However, despite that, Christian Pulisic has confessed that he would love to play in the upcoming summer Olympics, if the USMNT qualify, but doesn’t know if Chelsea would let him. The 22-year-old further added that it is something he would like but will do what is best for him and Chelsea at the time.