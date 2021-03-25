Reports | Manchester United committed to handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contract extension

Despite rumours about potential moves for Julian Naglesmann, Max Allegri and a few other managers, Manchester United have remained committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It has seen the club keep their faith in the Norwegian manager and it has finally paid off with the Old Trafford side currently sitting in second place on the Premier League table. While Manchester City have a massive fourteen point lead, there is little doubt as to the fact that Solskjaer has improved the team.