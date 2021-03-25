Reports | Manchester United committed to handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contract extension
Today at 7:31 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United remain committed to handing boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract and the report has indicated that the Norwegian’s future doesn’t depend on trophies. The 48-year-old signed a three year deal when he took over the managerial reigns permanently in 2019.
Despite rumours about potential moves for Julian Naglesmann, Max Allegri and a few other managers, Manchester United have remained committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It has seen the club keep their faith in the Norwegian manager and it has finally paid off with the Old Trafford side currently sitting in second place on the Premier League table. While Manchester City have a massive fourteen point lead, there is little doubt as to the fact that Solskjaer has improved the team.
Not only that, there was speculation after their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester City, that Manchester United were looking for something else. But to refute that, ESPN has reported that the Red Devils are set to hand Solskjaer a brand new contract. The report has further indicated that the 48-year-old’s new contract isn’t dependent on him lifting a trophy with the club still in the running for the Europa League.
That is not what Manchester United, at the moment, with the deal indicating the confidence they have in the former Red Devil. Not only that, ESPN further reported that the United chiefs are happy with the progress the club has made under Solskjaer and believe that he is the man to take them back to the top.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.