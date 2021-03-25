Erling Haaland is very good but must improve before he makes next step, admits Matthias Sammer

Borussia Dortmund’s technical director Matthias Sammer has revealed that while Erling Haaland is one of the best youngsters in the world, he still needs to improve before he leaves. The 20-year-old has thrived for the Bundesliga side since he arrived and has been linked with a move away.

A 2-2 draw against Cologne before the international break has placed Borussia Dortmund’s chance of qualifying for the Champions League in jeopardy. The Bundesliga giants sit four points behind fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt after 26 games and with just eight matches left in the season, this could be a tough road for Dortmund. However, things could get even worse as the lack of Champions League football could force the club to sell a few big names including Erling Haaland.

Rumours and reports have already indicated that no Champions League football could increase the likelihood that Haaland leaves the club with quite a few European bigwigs interested. But in light of that Matthias Sammer has revealed that the Norwegian needs to be careful that he doesn’t leave too early like Ousmane Dembele. The Dortmund technical director further added that while Haaland is “very very good”, there is still room to improve with him “not complete” yet.

"I would recommend for Erling to also see the value of Borussia Dortmund. The club has given him a lot. From here, he can only go to a handful of clubs. When Erling makes the next step, he must be the finished product, perfect. He is very, very good," Sammer told Sport Bild

“He must improve some details. Robert was complete when he left for Bayern [on a free transfer in 2014]. It was clear: He went straight into the starting lineup. But as a counter-example Ousmane Dembele maybe left for Barcelona a moment too early. Erling is far in his development, but he is not complete."

The 20-year-old’s clinical nature in front of goal and his incredible potential has seen him compared to a former Borussia Dortmund striker in the form of Robert Lewandowski. But Sammer admitted that the two are not the same with Haaland “more forceful” while the Polish international is a “smoother” and has “perfect judgement” in front of goal. Sammer also added that the Bayern Munich forward is already “world-class” and that is a level that Erling Haaland is steadily approaching.

"Erling has other factors. He is more forceful, Lewandowski is smoother. Robert is fast on the distance but does not have as much pace as Erling. Robert has more experience in the tight spaces, because of his career path he has the perfect judgement for situations. Robert is absolute world class, Erling is on his way there. He has the hunger in him. I have never seen anything comparable in terms of stats and lust for goals at this age,” he added.