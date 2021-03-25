Achraf Hakimi is very happy to play for Inter but we don’t know what future holds, admits Alejandro Camano
Today at 5:44 PM
Achraf Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano has revealed that while the full-back is very happy to play for Inter Milan right now, things could change in the future. The former Real Madrid star signed for the Serie A giants in the summer of 2020 and has since become a key part of Antonio Conte’s side.
After his incredible success during a two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, few expected Real Madrid to let Achraf Hakimi go especially given the 22-year-old’s versatility and ability. But that is exactly what the Los Blancos did with Inter Milan signing the full-back for a reported £36 million fee in July. That move has proved to be a super hit for the Nerazzurri with Hakimi contributing to eleven goals in just 26 league appearances.
But the fact that Hakimi only signed for Inter last summer hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with the young full-back linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea. It has seen Alejandro Camano admit that while the 22-year-old “is very happy to play for such an important club” like Inter Milan, he doesn’t know what the future holds for the full-back. Hakimi’s agent further added that Inter’s “situation at the club level is complicated” and it could change the situation in the near future.
“As of today, he is very happy to play for such an important club. I don’t know what the future holds, but I say today that Hakimi is happy and his team is Inter. The objective is to win the Scudetto. After that, Inter’s situation at the club level is complicated, but I repeat: we are very happy here in football terms,” Camano told Calciomercato.
“He has a five-year contract, we signed because we were so confident of Inter’s project. We’ll see what happens in future, but this is a very important step in his career. We certainly don’t intend on leaving the team in such a delicate situation.”
