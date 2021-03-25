Achraf Hakimi is very happy to play for Inter but we don’t know what future holds, admits Alejandro Camano

But the fact that Hakimi only signed for Inter last summer hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with the young full-back linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea. It has seen Alejandro Camano admit that while the 22-year-old “is very happy to play for such an important club” like Inter Milan, he doesn’t know what the future holds for the full-back. Hakimi’s agent further added that Inter’s “situation at the club level is complicated” and it could change the situation in the near future.