Think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done an incredible job at Manchester United, proclaims David Beckham

Not a lot has been expected from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ever since he took over the Manchester United job permanently but the Norwegian has delivered. This season, for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the Red Devils sat in first-place with them in consideration for the Premier League title. However, while Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have since taken a fourteen point lead over second place, Solskjaer has won plaudits for his performances.

That includes the club’s place in the Europa League’s quarter-finals with them set to face La Liga side Granada FC and are the favourites to lift the trophy. That has seen David Beckham admitting that he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing an “incredible job” at United and is glad that the results are finally showing just that. The former Red Devil also added that criticism comes part and parcel with the Manchester United job.

"I've seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man United when they've had success over the years that they've had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it's the players, whether it's the owners, whether it's the manager," Beckham told ESPN.

"Ole's been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He's very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he's done an incredible job down at United. The results are starting to show that. Hopefully it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he's one person that can take it."