Reports | Manchester United looking at Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris to replace David De Gea
Today at 8:07 PM
According to L’Equipe, Manchester City are eyeing a potential move for Hugo Lloris over the summer with them open to letting David De Gea leave the club in the same transfer window. The Spaniard was once considered to be one of the Premier League’s best but has struggled over the last few years.
With less than eighteen months left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Tottenham are open to letting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris leave the club this summer. The Frenchman has spent the last nine years at the club with him making well over 350 appearances for the North Londoners. But now Spurs are looking for a potential replacement in the form of Mike Maignan and a few others.
However, that has reportedly piqued Manchester United’s interest with L’Equipe reporting that the Old Trafford side are looking into a move for Lloris. The club has been reportedly unhappy with David De Gea’s form over the last eighteen months or so and are looking for a more stately option. That is in light of Dean Henderson’s rise but reports have indicated that the club believe he needs more time before he can become first-choice.
Furthermore, L’Equipe has reported that the Red Devils are ready to listen to offers for De Gea amidst interest from across Europe. The same has been said for Lloris with Paris Saint-Germain keen on bringing the 2018 World Cup winner back to France next summer which could put a spanner in United's move for the 34-year-old Premier League veteran.
