Reports | AC Milan keen on signing Fikayo Tomori permanently but will have to pay £26 million

Despite an impressive six months at Chelsea, during Frank Lampard’s first season, Fikayo Tomori struggled to get into the Blues’ squad in 2020. Instead, it saw the center-back dropped to the bench and with Thiago Silva’s arrival in the summer window, it saw Tomori struggle play for Chelsea. The 23-year-old effectively spent the first six months of the season not making the squad with him only playing in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.