Reports | AC Milan keen on signing Fikayo Tomori permanently but will have to pay £26 million
Today at 2:25 PM
According to Goal, while AC Milan are looking to make Fikayo Tomori’s loan move permanent, the club will be forced into paying the £26 million buyout clause with Chelsea not looking to negotiate. The 23-year-old signed for the Rossoneri in the January window and has since shone for the club.
Despite an impressive six months at Chelsea, during Frank Lampard’s first season, Fikayo Tomori struggled to get into the Blues’ squad in 2020. Instead, it saw the center-back dropped to the bench and with Thiago Silva’s arrival in the summer window, it saw Tomori struggle play for Chelsea. The 23-year-old effectively spent the first six months of the season not making the squad with him only playing in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.
That, combined with various other factors, saw Tomori opt to leave for AC Milan in the January transfer window with an option to buy for £26 million. However, the Englishman’s performances in his eleven appearances for the Rossoneri since have made that potential fee looked like a bargain with Tomori transforming the Milan defense. So much so, that Goal has reported the Serie A giants are looking to make the move permanent although no formal talks have begun.
But the report has further indicated that while Milan are considering negotiating the £26 million fee down to something slightly cheaper, Chelsea are unwilling to budge on the figure. The Blues believe that the option buy clause has been priced well and reportedly, won’t be willing to accept anything less in the upcoming summer transfer window.
