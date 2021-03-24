Orleans Masters | Indian women shuttler forced to skip event after Covid-19 mishap

Today at 8:21 PM
One of the Indian women shuttlers set to feature in the Orleans Masters has been forced to skip the meet after she was identified as a close contact of a team entourage who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Meanwhile, India’s Ira Sharma has been enlisted for the women’s singles draw.
After a disappointing display at the recently concluded 2021 All England Open, the Indian contingent has headed west to appear in the Orleans Masters, in France. But, as per the latest reports, one of the women’s shuttlers has been forced to skip the event, after she was identified as a close contact of a team entourage who had tested positive for the coronavirus virus.
As per the reports of the BWF, three players had to be expelled from the Orleans Masters with the undisclosed Indian player amongst the trio. The withdrawn players will now have to self-isolate themselves in their hotel rooms. Meanwhile, India’s Ira Sharma has been promoted into the women’s singles main draw.
"An Indonesian women's doubles pair has been withdrawn after one player tested positive to the mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday," read a statement from the BWF.
"An Indian women's singles player has been withdrawn after a team entourage member tested positive to the mandatory PCR test. The singles player was identified as a close contact of the entourage member and as a result the player has been withdrawn from the tournament," added the statement.
