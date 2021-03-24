My plan is to go back to Real Madrid after season at Tottenham, admits Gareth Bale
Today at 1:57 PM
Wales captain Gareth Bale has confessed that he re-signed for Tottenham in order to get fully match-fit ahead of the Euros but his plan is to go back to Real Madrid after his loan spell. The 31-year-old has endured an up and downtime on his return to England but has contributed to 13 goals so far.
A run of injuries, terrible form, and his relationship with Zinedine Zidane deteriorating beyond repair saw Gareth Bale leave for Tottenham last summer. While the North Londoners couldn’t afford a permanent move on top of Bale’s lofty wages, it saw the two parties come to an agreement over a loan deal with Real Madrid paying some part of the Welshman’s wages. That was in order to soften their books for the 2020/21 season and the move has worked out so far, for Bale.
The 31-year-old has managed to get the required game-time he has needed to get match-fit and, in the process has netted 10 goals for his boyhood side. That has had the rumour mill running in overtime with Bale linked with a permanent move back to Spurs after the end of his loan spell. But the forward confirmed that is not his plan with him looking to go back to Madrid. He further added that the reason he signed for Tottenham was to play football and go to the Euros match-fit.
"There's no distraction for me. I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost. Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned," Bale said reported the BBC.
