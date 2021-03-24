My plan is to go back to Real Madrid after season at Tottenham, admits Gareth Bale

The 31-year-old has managed to get the required game-time he has needed to get match-fit and, in the process has netted 10 goals for his boyhood side. That has had the rumour mill running in overtime with Bale linked with a permanent move back to Spurs after the end of his loan spell. But the forward confirmed that is not his plan with him looking to go back to Madrid. He further added that the reason he signed for Tottenham was to play football and go to the Euros match-fit.