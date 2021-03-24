Honor to be compared to Andres Iniesta but I have to be Pedri, confesses Pedri
Today at 4:14 PM
In light of his maiden call-up to the Spanish national team, Pedri has admitted that despite the comparisons to Andres Iniesta, he needs to find his own place in the football world. The 18-year-old has thrived for Barcelona over the last few months and it has seen him mooted as a one for the future.
Few players have thrived as much as Pedri has this season with the young midfielder slowly making his name heard across the footballing world. That has come about through a myriad of matches over the course of the season with the 18-year-old playing in every league game for Barcelona this season. Not only that, the way that he has effortlessly slotted into the team has impressed many with Pedri slowly rising up the ranks for Spain as well.
That has earned the starlet his maiden call-up for the Spanish national side and it has seen many compare Pedri to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta with regards to a similar playing style and ability on the ball. But the young midfielder admitted that while he is honored to be compared to Iniesta, he needs to be his own player. Pedri also added that getting promoted to the Spanish senior squad has been made easier because he knows the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and his U21 teammates.
“I have to be Pedri. It’s an honour to be compared to Andres Iniesta. From the first day they’ve treated me very well. Knowing Jordi [Alba], Busi [Sergio Busquets] and the U21 teammates makes everything easier. I like Luis Enrique’s style of play a lot. I hope to learn and adapt well to contribute as much as possible to the national team," Pedri said, reported Goal.
