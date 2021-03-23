We believe in Jose Mourinho because we know his history, proclaims Lucas Moura

However, despite Jose Mourinho’s management being called into question, Tottenham stepped up with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to cut the gap between them and the top four to just three points. That has given many fans hope for the future and it saw Lucas Moura admit that despite their torrid week, the entire Spurs squad has rallied behind Mourinho. The forward further added that the former Chelsea boss has a “lot of experience” and knows how to get the team back to the top.