We believe in Jose Mourinho because we know his history, proclaims Lucas Moura
Today at 3:36 PM
In light of Tottenham’s run of bad form, Lucas Moura has asserted that the entire squad is completely behind Jose Mourinho because they know exactly what he can offer the team. The North Londoners endured a torrid week with back-to-back losses including a stunning 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
After a 2-0 first-leg win over Dinamo Zagreb, many had Tottenham favourites to not just go into the quarter-finals but to end their trophy drought by winning the Europa League. However, things didn’t go that way with Spurs instead falling to a stunning 3-0 loss, after extra-time, with the Croatian side going through instead. It shocked many fans and critics alike especially given the lacklustre performance from the North London side.
However, despite Jose Mourinho’s management being called into question, Tottenham stepped up with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to cut the gap between them and the top four to just three points. That has given many fans hope for the future and it saw Lucas Moura admit that despite their torrid week, the entire Spurs squad has rallied behind Mourinho. The forward further added that the former Chelsea boss has a “lot of experience” and knows how to get the team back to the top.
“It’s been a very bad week for us, the feeling was very bad. Last night, we showed our nature, we showed attitude. The good thing about football is you don’t have time to cry. We talked about [the Dinamo] game. The manager told us a lot of things, but the kind of things we need to keep between us,” Moura told the Evening Standard
"He has a lot of experience and he tried to motivate us, and it was very good for last night’s game. Let’s go. We have nine games to play, we have a final (the Carabao Cup), let’s finish the season well. We are all together. We’re in the same boat. We lose together, we win together. What happened in Croatia was our fault.
“Everyone included. When we’re on the pitch, we just want to win. We know there are a lot of fans behind the TV supporting us. We play for our family, we play for pride and we’re all together. We believe in the coach. We believe in the coach because we know his history. We just want to be successful here,” he added.
