This system is really good for me and it’s helping team win, admits Sergino Dest

"This system is really good for me and is going well for the team. I have more space and I am more involved. I am really comfortable, playing almost as a winger, and it's really easy for me to play in this team. I am really happy. It's incredible to win 6-1 against a great opponent. I am also happy to score two goals and to help the team. It was the first time I've scored in La Liga and the sensations are really good," Dest told Barca TV