This system is really good for me and it’s helping team win, admits Sergino Dest
Today at 4:32 PM
Sergino Dest has revealed that Ronald Koeman’s system at Barcelona has been really good for him and for the team in light of their uptick in results. The La Liga giants have found their groove again with them unbeaten in their last sixteen league games and it has sent them four points behind first.
While not a lot was expected from Sergino Dest when he signed for Barcelona last summer, the young full-back has done more than his part since signing. He has missed only five league games all season and has broken numerous records along the way, including becoming the first American to score a brace in La Liga recently. That came in a thumping 6-1 win over Real Sociedad as Barcelona broke the points gap between them and Atletico Madrid to four.
However, this comes in light of a change in system by Ronald Koeman with Dest playing as a wing-back alongside Jordi Alba. It has benefitted the team immensely and contributed to their uptick in form and Dest admitted the same in a recent interview. He further added that the new system has improved both his form and the team’s form with them doing really well now.
"This system is really good for me and is going well for the team. I have more space and I am more involved. I am really comfortable, playing almost as a winger, and it's really easy for me to play in this team. I am really happy. It's incredible to win 6-1 against a great opponent. I am also happy to score two goals and to help the team. It was the first time I've scored in La Liga and the sensations are really good," Dest told Barca TV
