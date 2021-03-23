There’s still time to fix our season and time to make it bit better, admits Andrew Robertson
Andrew Robertson still believes that Liverpool are still within a chance of salvaging their 2020/21 campaign with there enough time for them to find a way higher up the table. The Reds have endured a torrid time since the turn of the new year with just four wins in their last thirteen league games.
After storming to their first Premier League title in 30 years last season, Liverpool have struggled this season with injuries and form affecting them. It has seen the Reds drop off the pace in 2021, with them winning just four out of their thirteen league games. However, their poor league form hasn’t affected their form in the Champions League with Jurgen Klopp’s side into the quarter-finals. That has given fans some hope, especially since Liverpool sit five points behind the top four.
Yet, with just two games against a traditional big six side between now and the end of the season, Liverpool have a comparatively easy run to the season and could still make top four. Atleast that is what Andrew Robertson hopes as he admitted that the team believe they should be higher up the table and confessed that there is still time left to sort out the season. The Scottish full-back further added that the Reds know how to juggle two competitions and could do really well going forward.
"It's been a different season. I like the responsibility, I have always had that responsibility at Liverpool, but maybe a bit more has been put on me this season with the likes of Virgil [van Dijk] being out, [Jordan] Henderson being out, [Joe] Gomez being out, [Joel] Matip being out. Unfortunately, we have not had as good a season as we probably thought but there's still time to fix it, there's still time to make it a bit better," Robertson told Sky Sports
"We believe that we should be higher up the table and competing which we were doing before Christmas. We just took a bad turn but hopefully, we have seen the back of that now. Hopefully we can show the Liverpool of old and we can keep kicking on and the season might not be all bad come the end of it. There's still a long way to go. We're used to juggling two competitions.
"We have got to go on all fronts. We need to go for both [top four and Champions League] - we need to get up the league as high as possible - we need to put a run together. We have struggled for consistency this season. You don't make the top four unless you put six, seven, eight results together and that's what we need at the end of the season," he added.
