Reports | Manchester City considering a shock move for Southampton’s Danny Ings

While few players have been as prolific and effective as Sergio Aguero has for Manchester City, the 33-year-old’s time at the club is slowly coming to an end. The Argentine’s contract with the Manchester giants expires at the end of this season and he is yet to commit his future to the club, with reports indicating that finding his heir is the club’s top priority. That has seen City linked with a move for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lautaro Martinez, and more than a few of Europe’s top forwards.