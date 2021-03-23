Reports | Manchester City considering a shock move for Southampton’s Danny Ings
Today at 8:29 PM
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are plotting a potential move for Danny Ings this summer in a move that has come completely out of nowhere. The Cityzens have been longing for a long-term replacement to the ageing Sergio Aguero and it has seen them linked with moves for several top forwards.
While few players have been as prolific and effective as Sergio Aguero has for Manchester City, the 33-year-old’s time at the club is slowly coming to an end. The Argentine’s contract with the Manchester giants expires at the end of this season and he is yet to commit his future to the club, with reports indicating that finding his heir is the club’s top priority. That has seen City linked with a move for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lautaro Martinez, and more than a few of Europe’s top forwards.
However, Sky Sports has reported that the club are considering Danny Ings as a potential replacement as they see the 28-year-old a cheaper alternative. Ings, who once played for Liverpool, signed permanently for Southampton at the start of last season from the Reds and went on to have one of his best seasons. It saw the forward net 22 goals in 38 appearances but he has struggled with form and niggling issues with injuries this season.
Yet given that he has less than eighteen months left on his current contract, it makes Ings far cheaper than the reported £100 plus million valuation placed on Haaland’s head. However, the 28-year-old is a left-field option especially given his injury history and age with the forward reportedly down the pecking order on Manchester City’s shortlist.
