Reports | Eurosport to telecast India's matches against Oman and UAE

India’s upcoming international friendlies between Oman and UAE will be telecasted on Eurosport as per the latest reports. The Igor Stimac-coached side will be up against Oman on March 25, following it up with a match against UAE on March 29, with both the matches to be played in Dubai.
It was back in November 2019 that India played its last International match, when they faced Oman in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, following which the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow further action. The Blue Tigers will resume international football with a couple of friendly matches against Oman and UAE, later this month.
While Indian fans were anxiously waiting to watch the Indian team back in action, Star Sports – the channel that usually broadcasts the matches announced that they do not have the rights to do so. The AIFF assured that they were going to find an alternative, with reports close to the AIFF suggesting that Eurosport is likely to telecast the upcoming matches.
Even though the match against UAE was not much of a hassle, after all, there were technical issues with the Oman fixture. The broadcast rights being with the Gold nation, Oman TV unlinks to Arabsat, which cannot be downlinked in India. But, the situation has been resolved from either side as per the recent developments.
