100 per cent possible for Chelsea to finish season with two trophies, proclaims Ben Chilwell

“It’s 100 per cent possible. We’re in both competitions and playing well, but it’s not something we’re talking about. I think it’s in the back of everyone’s minds but at the moment – I know it’s cliched – we’re just taking it week by week and the manager’s indicated to us what we need to do. We have to keep improving in training and going into every match with the same mindset that we have been," Chilwell told the Telegraph.