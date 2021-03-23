100 per cent possible for Chelsea to finish season with two trophies, proclaims Ben Chilwell
Today at 3:58 PM
Ben Chilwell believes that Chelsea can not just win one but the two trophies that they’re in the running for this season especially if they keep their current run of form going. The Blues are not in the race for the title but are still in the running for both the FA Cup and the Champions League.
While Thomas Tuchel is currently on a fourteen game unbeaten run, the longest any Chelsea boss has ever been on, the Blues are still out of the running for the league title. However, their win over Sheffield United means that Chelsea are in the running for not one but two trophies this season. But the Blues have tough opposition with them up against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.
But Tuchel’s transformation of this Chelsea side has inspired both their fans and critics to believe that the Stamford Bridge side could win the double this season. That includes players as well with Ben Chilwell admitting that it is “100 per cent possible” for Chelsea to win two trophies. The full-back further added that the club keeps improving going forward, then nothing can stop them.
“It’s 100 per cent possible. We’re in both competitions and playing well, but it’s not something we’re talking about. I think it’s in the back of everyone’s minds but at the moment – I know it’s cliched – we’re just taking it week by week and the manager’s indicated to us what we need to do. We have to keep improving in training and going into every match with the same mindset that we have been," Chilwell told the Telegraph.
Chelsea’s change in formation, however, from a standard four-man defense to the 3-5-2 has seen Ben Chilwell dropped for Marcos Alonso. That combined with Chilwell’s adaptation to a wing-back role has seen the Englishman struggle for form but he has added that things will slowly change with him training more and looking for a new way to thrive. He also admitted that the competition with Alonso has helped him improve as it has made “everyone train a lot harder”.
"I’m working hard in training and, coming into games, I’m asking a lot of questions, where I can be positionally, so I can improve and get more opportunities to play in that role. But on the other side of things when you’ve got two or three players in each position that can do different roles and have different strengths, it makes everyone train a lot harder, which is creating a good buzz around the place,” he added.
