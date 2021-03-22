We are very confident of broadcasting the matches in Dubai, informs Kushal Das

Today at 4:28 PM
The AIFF has stated that they are confident of broadcasting the international friendlies that India are set to play against Oman and UAE later this month. Star Sports has already informed on social-media that they don't have rights to broadcast the matches, both of which are to be played in Dubai.
The last time India played in an international match was back on November 19 against Oman in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, following which the Covid-19 pandemic stalled operations. The Blue Tigers will play their remaining qualifying matches in June, but they are now in the UAE to play a couple of friendly matches against Oman and UAE, later this month.
But, Indian football fans are still uncertain whether they are going to catch up with the live-action cause Star Sports has already announced that they don’t have the rights to broadcast the matches. Although the AIFF had already stated that they are going to find another channel to telecast the match, Das is confident of doing the same as per the latest reports.
“We are very confident. We have been in touch with the organisers since the matches were announced (on February 23). The UAE game is not a problem. Our worry is the friendly against Oman. It’s being played in UAE, the broadcast rights are with BeIN Sports and the production is done by Oman TV,” said AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.
“Oman TV uplinks to Arabsat, which cannot be downlinked in India. We are trying to figure out which satellite it should be uplinked to. This should be clear in the next 48 hours,” added the official.
