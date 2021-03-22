Time to prove we can defeat higher-ranked opponents, asserts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The Indian football team has already been knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but the squad was over the moon following a 0-0 draw against Asian Champions Qatar. But, having dropped points in the subsequent games, Igor Stimac’s men at the best can book a quota for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification round.

All the remaining three matches left in the qualifiers, against Qatar (June 3), Bangladesh (June 7), and Afghanistan (June 15), will be played in neutral venues. In the build-up to the fixtures, India will play two international friendlies against Oman and UAE later this month as preparation. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels it is the perfect time for them to prove that the Blue Tigers can beat higher-ranked opponents.

"To get games against teams like Oman and UAE is a great opportunity for us. They are higher-ranked teams than us and it's going to be a massive challenge. This is where we want to be, play and rub shoulders against top teams on a regular basis. That's going to push our level up," said Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, as reported by The Times of India.

"We have to give everything in these two games. It's a great chance to test ourselves, find out where we stand. I think we are capable of doing well against top teams, and it's time we win against these higher-ranked teams. It will show not only these two teams but ourselves as well - what we are capable of doing,” added the footballer.