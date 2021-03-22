Reports | Xabi Alonso to replace Marco Rose as Borussia Monchengladbach’s new head coach

With Borussia Dortmund parting ways with Lucien Favre earlier in the season, many expected the Bundesliga giants to replace him with a wide array of options. However, Dortmund opted to activate Marco Rose’s release clause at Borussia Monchengladbach and that will see the highly-rated German coach join the German giants at the end of this season. That has left Gladbach hanging and it has affected their form since then with the team struggling across all competitions.

However, the Guardian has reported that former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso is Borussia Monchengladbach’s top choice to replace Marco Rose. The 39-year-old is currently in charge of Real Sociedad’s B team and currently has La Real’s second string sitting first in Spain’s third tier. The report has indicated that Alonso has agreed to replace Rose at Borussia Park and will do so after his contract with Real Sociedad’s B team expires at the end of this season.

This comes just weeks after Borussia Monchengladbach’s Sporting Director Max Eberl revealed that the club were closing in on a replacement after they dealt with a selection of candidates. But Eberl made no indications as to reveal who said candidates where or even revealed whether Xabi Alonso was a part of the list.

"I'm looking for a new coach for the summer, so I've been on the road very, very intensively for the last three weeks. I had very, very many and good conversations. I am on the right track, we had a selection of candidates that we have dealt with. With the focus we are already on the home straight - we have a clear vision,” Eberl told ZDF.