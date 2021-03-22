Good season for Juventus if they win Coppa Italia and finish in top four, admits Massimiliano Allegri

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believes that if Andrea Pirlo wins the Coppa Italia and finishes in a Champions League spot, then it would be a good season for him. The Old Lady have struggled this season with Pirlo and co still adjusting to not being Italy’s best team any more.

While Juventus have lost only four league games this season, their inconsistent performances combined with an alarming number of draws has seen them drop off the title race. Not only that, their performances in the Champions League had many concerned which was justified after the club were knocked out by FC Porto on aggregate. It has many wondering why the Old Lady even appointed a rookie coach in the form of Andrea Pirlo in the first place despite all the potential.

However, that combined with reports that Juventus want more from this team has seen the club linked with a myriad of replacements. But in a recent interview, Massimiliano Allegri admitted that he doesn’t believe the club need a new coach but that they need time. The former Juventus boss also added that a good season, at this point, for the club would be winning the Coppa Italia and finish in the top four.

“They made a good team, they are in the final of the Italian Cup, they are fighting for a place in the Champions League, they have won the Super Cup, then the Champions League is an unknown factor. - he explains - The purchases they have made are good, Chiesa is an excellent player, Morata himself but the midfield has been changed en masse, in the generational change the characteristics of the players also change,” Allegri told Sky Sports Italia.

“You have to go and rebuild the soul of a team. It takes calm, you have to find players with characteristics that complement each other, everyone has gone from good times to more difficult times. If he wins the Italian Cup and enters the Champions League, it would still be a good season. Maybe he could have been closer to Inter but then you have to evaluate many things. "

The former Juventus coach has been out of a job since he left the club in 2019 but has been linked to nearly every job that has been on the market since then. However, Allegri has finally confirmed that he wants to make his comeback to management in June and would consider Spain, England and even Italy as his top pick for his next job.

"I still don't know anything about my future, now I'm watching matches and I identify myself in the head of the coaches, imagining what substitutions to make for example. Now June is coming and I want to return. Spain, England, all have great charm, but maybe Italy too, why not," he added.