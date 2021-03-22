 user tracker image
    FA confirm that Jude Bellingham has been given permission to join England’s squad

    Jude Bellingham is England's third-youngest full international

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:31 PM

    Despite concerns that Jude Bellingham won’t be allowed to travel, the English FA have confirmed that the midfielder has been allowed to link up with Gareth Southgate’s squad. This comes after Germany, and even France, eased their COVID-19 protocols to allow players to join their national teams.

    Despite reports and rumours indicating that Jude Bellingham won’t be allowed to play for England in the upcoming international break, it saw Gareth Southgate name the 18-year-old in his team. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was named as part of Southgate’s 24 man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers alongside Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and a few others. That was despite the German FA’s COVID-19 protocols which saw Dortmund prohibit Bellingham from leaving.

    However, the English Football Association (FA) have now confirmed that the German authorities have relaxed their COVID-19 protocols in order to let the midfielder link up with the team. The Germans aren’t the only ones with the French government and the FFF (French Football Federation) relaxing their protocols to allow foreign players to join their international teams after a plea from Memphis Depay.

    Like the German government, there will be no quarantine on their return from international duty but that is only if certain criteria are met reported the RMC earlier last week. That comes as a massive boost to not just England but the Dutch national team as well with it set to see more than a few key internationals play over the next two weeks.

