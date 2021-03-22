Cristiano Ronaldo is best player in world and Juventus are holding tight, claims Fabio Paratici
Today at 2:30 PM
Juventus managing director Fabio Paratici has confessed that they have no intentions of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave as he is a big part of their project. The Juventus forward has come under heavy criticism after their Champions League exit and has reportedly been considering a move away.
Speculation and rumours continue to swirl about over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus especially after the Old Lady crashed out of the Champions League. While the forward has responded to his critics with performance after performance since his future is still up in the air, especially in light of a move back to Real Madrid. That comes after Zinedine Zidane refused to rule out the transfer earlier this month with PSG also amongst the suitors.
However, Juventus have refused to let speculation hit them with the club consistently confirming that the former Manchester United star is in their plans for the future. It has seen Fabio Paratici confirm the same and admit that Ronaldo is the “best player in the world”. The Juventus managing director further added that the club has a project that Ronaldo is a part of and they’re not looking to change that.
“We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and we are holding on tight. We have a project that we started from last season, one game will not change our views or our strategy. This line continues and we are very happy with what we’ve done, so we’ll continue working to improve,” Paratici stated after Juventus' loss to Benevento.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Fabio Paratici
- Serie A
- Champions League
- Juventus Fc
- Real Madrid
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.