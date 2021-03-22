100% sure that 2022 World Cup will be best ever with full stadiums, proclaims Gianni Infantino

While that was met with a lot of trepidation by fans and critics alike, the plan to do just that has gone ahead and it has seen Gianni Infantino throw his weight behind it. The FIFA president, in a recent interview, admitted that he believes the 2022 World Cup will be “the best World Cup ever” and believes that the stadiums will be full. He further added that hosting the Club World Cup, earlier last year, at 30% capacity gives him confidence to say that.