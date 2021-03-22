100% sure that 2022 World Cup will be best ever with full stadiums, proclaims Gianni Infantino
Today at 2:28 PM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes that the 2022 World Cup will be the best ever taken place and further added that he’s 100% sure that the stadiums will be full. The postponed Euro 2020 takes place at the end of this season and could have full-stadiums, which gives the World Cup hope.
While reports have indicated that the Euro 2020 could potentially host full stadiums with fans not socially distanced from each other, nothing has been confirmed. But the UK government are planning on trials to help ensure safety before fully implementing and it has given the 2022 World Cup a lot of hope. The tournament takes place in Qatar and will be the first World Cup to place in the winter with it set to be held between November and December.
While that was met with a lot of trepidation by fans and critics alike, the plan to do just that has gone ahead and it has seen Gianni Infantino throw his weight behind it. The FIFA president, in a recent interview, admitted that he believes the 2022 World Cup will be “the best World Cup ever” and believes that the stadiums will be full. He further added that hosting the Club World Cup, earlier last year, at 30% capacity gives him confidence to say that.
"We will see the best World Cup ever in November, December 2022 in Qatar. The best World Cup ever means a World Cup with full stadiums. I am 100 per cent sure about that. I'm 100 per cent sure about that because we have already witnessed in one of the most difficult periods, how we could organise the Club World Cup in Qatar with 30 percent occupancy of stadiums in a healthy and safe environment," Infantino said, reported Goal.
