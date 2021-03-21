Told Hansi Flick we are very satisfied with him and will finish our contract, reveals Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

A reported spat between Flick and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic combined with rumours about Flick replacing Joachim Low as the German national coach has seen him consider leaving. However, the 56-year-old recently admitted that the differences between him and Salihamidzic have been settled and it has seen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admit that the Bayern boss is going nowhere. The Bayern Munich CEO also added that he told Flick that they will be seeing out the contract before making any new moves.