Told Hansi Flick we are very satisfied with him and will finish our contract, reveals Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Today at 6:33 PM
In light of rumours about Hansi Flick leaving, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the German boss won’t be leaving the club anytime soon. The 56-year-old was appointed as Bayern’s interim manager last season and has thrived since he took the job on a permanent basis.
Not a lot was expected when Bayern Munich appointed Hansi Flick to replace Niko Kovac but the German manager has changed any opinions about him since. In less than a year of taking the job, Flick won the treble of the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal before entering 2021 with three more trophies. It capped an incredible run and the first time that Bayern have ever won a sextuple of trophies but things have soured recently.
A reported spat between Flick and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic combined with rumours about Flick replacing Joachim Low as the German national coach has seen him consider leaving. However, the 56-year-old recently admitted that the differences between him and Salihamidzic have been settled and it has seen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admit that the Bayern boss is going nowhere. The Bayern Munich CEO also added that he told Flick that they will be seeing out the contract before making any new moves.
"I told [Flick] that we are very satisfied with him. We are well advised to finish what we have agreed in the contract. I told Hansi that in no uncertain terms,” Rummenigge said, reported Goal.
With Joachim Low confirming that he will be stepping down after Euro 2020, it has seen the DFB look for a new national team head coach with Flick at the top of their reported list. However, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge further added that the German FA (DFB), don’t want to talk to any coach that is already under contract. If true that rules out Jurgen Klopp and Julian Naglesmann as well.
"President Fritz Keller confirmed that to me again this week in a phone call," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.