Reports | Georginio Wijnaldum to join Barcelona after signing pre-contract agreement
Today at 8:00 PM
According to the Sunday Times, Georginio Wijnaldum will sign for Barcelona once his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season after he agreed to a pre-contract agreement. The Dutch international has been linked with a move away and the La Liga giants have been his top suitor.
Despite signing for just £25 million five years ago from Newcastle United, Georginio Wijnaldum has gone on to become one of the key figures at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch international, alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, has been a key piece of the team that lifted the Champions League, Club World Cup and then the Premier League title. That combined with his performances for the Netherlands national team has seen Wijnaldum linked with a move away.
That is especially in light of the fact that the 30-year-old had only one year left at the start of the 2020/21 season. However, while no move materialized last summer, the rumours have continued to swirl around with Barcelona mooted as his top destination. But the Sunday Times has now reported that the Camp Nou giants have finally gotten their man. The report has indicated that any attempts to get Wijnaldum to sign a new deal by Liverpool has failed and the Reds have been consigned to lose their man next summer for free.
The report has further indicated that while no details over the 30-year-old’s contract has been released, the midfielder will be made amongst the higher paid players at the club. Not only that, he’ll be the first signing of Joan Laporta’s second term as Barcelona president with him looking to completely revamp the squad.
