Manchester City are best team the world and there are no regrets, proclaims Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 7:11 PM
In lieu of Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup quarter-final, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that his side have no regrets because they were beaten by the best in the world. The Toffees managed to hold their own against Pep Guardiola’s men before two late goals sunk them.
While Leicester City facing Manchester United was the pick of the FA Cup quarter-final draw, Manchester City’s clash against Everton was a close second. However, while the Cityzens dominated proceedings as many expected them to, they were given a tough fight by Carlo Ancelotti’s side. But in the end, Kevin De Bruyne’s quality and ability on the ball proved too much to handle with the Belgian coming off the bench and saving the game for his side.
It saw the Toffees concede two goals, after keeping City under wraps for more than 80 minutes, with De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan sending the Manchester giants into the semi-final. That saw many fans frustrated by the result but Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his team have no regrets because they “were beaten by the best team in the world.” The Everton boss added that his regrets are the games they could have won but now their goal is to fight for a place in Europe next season.
"We were almost there, we did well and we did the best that we can do. We defended well and for at least 80 minutes, we had the game under control. I am satisfied because we were beaten by the best team in the world - they are the best. We wanted to keep them uncomfortable," Ancelotti told BT Sport.
“Of course, they are comfortable with the ball but we defended well and we didn't concede space. We played the game that we wanted to play. They have the best bench in the world. It was a good experience for us and there are no regrets.
"The regrets are the games against Burnley or the game against Fulham, but we are on time. We have 10 games in the league and we want to fight for our position in Europe next season."
