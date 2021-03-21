Manchester City are best team the world and there are no regrets, proclaims Carlo Ancelotti

It saw the Toffees concede two goals, after keeping City under wraps for more than 80 minutes, with De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan sending the Manchester giants into the semi-final. That saw many fans frustrated by the result but Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his team have no regrets because they “were beaten by the best team in the world.” The Everton boss added that his regrets are the games they could have won but now their goal is to fight for a place in Europe next season.