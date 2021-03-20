Erling Haaland is one of best in world and numbers speak for themselves, proclaims Pep Guardiola

With Sergio Aguero entering the final six months of his current contract and Gabriel Jesus struggling to showcase exactly why Manchester City signed him, it has seen the club linked with a new forward. Not only that, the Cityzens have been struggling to score goals this season with Ilkay Gundogan their top scorer with 15 goals. Raheem Sterling and Jesus aren’t far behind. But when it comes to the Premier League, the club have been all over the place with only Gundogan hitting double figures.