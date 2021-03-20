Erling Haaland is one of best in world and numbers speak for themselves, proclaims Pep Guardiola
In light of Manchester City drawing Borussia Dortmund, Pep Guardiola has lavished Erling Haaland with praise and admitted that the Norwegian is amongst the best in the world at his age. The 20-year-old has been a phenomenon since he signed for Dortmund with 47 goals in 48 games.
With Sergio Aguero entering the final six months of his current contract and Gabriel Jesus struggling to showcase exactly why Manchester City signed him, it has seen the club linked with a new forward. Not only that, the Cityzens have been struggling to score goals this season with Ilkay Gundogan their top scorer with 15 goals. Raheem Sterling and Jesus aren’t far behind. But when it comes to the Premier League, the club have been all over the place with only Gundogan hitting double figures.
That has seen City linked with a move for Erling Haaland and their recent Champions League quarter-final tie pits them against the Norwegian and Borussia Dortmund. It has many fans and critics excited about what could happen and Pep Guardiola has lavished Haaland with praise. The Manchester City boss also admitted that Dortmund are a tough outfit to play against and he believes that the best side will go through on the night.
"The numbers speak for themselves. He (Erling Haaland) is one of the best strikers in the world at his age. The numbers are impressive. I know the quality of him and I think everyone knows, but in two weeks I will answer better because I didn't see much," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.
"Dortmund is tough but all of them would have been. We have to discover how they are as a team, do a good first game and then the second one. The best team will go through, no more secrets. We have two weeks to analyse their games, how they do and that's all."
